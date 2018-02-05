Sweetheart’s dance set

Daily Sun logo

YAKIMA — Harman Center will host a Sweetheart’s Dance from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 9, at 101 N. 65th Ave.

Light refreshments will be served. There will be a small charge per person and per couple.

There will be live music for the dance.

