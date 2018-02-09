Daily Sun logo

Winter birds event Feb. 10

As of Friday, February 9, 2018

BUMPING LAKE — McNary National Wildlife Refuge is home to the annual Winter Birds event 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 10.

Tens of thousands of migrating ducks and geese can be observed from a new, accessible bird blind.

