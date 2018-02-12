Meza scores career 1,000 points

— The Greyhounds girls basketball team capped off the regular season with two reasons to celebrate — a 57-52 victory against Toppenish and Grace Meza scoring her 1,000th career point.

Meza hit the milestone late in the third period with just 26 seconds remaining.

All totaled, she scored 20 points in the game.

The achievement was celebrated following the game as former Greyhound standout Kinzi Poteet, a 2009 graduate who scored more than 1,000 points during her high school career, handed Meza the game ball.

The victory against the Wildcats places the two teams in a two-way tie in the Central Washington Athletic Conference. They are both 8-10 in conference play, 9-11 overall.

They split their games against one another, Toppenish winning in the last meeting, 53-45.

The conference begins its District tournament tomorrow at 7 p.m. Grandview travels to Toppenish to face the Wildcats again. The game is a loser-out affair. The winner advances to play at 7 p.m. Thursday against East Valley (Yakima).

Jenni Johnson scored a game high 25 points for the Wildcats on Friday.

Also scoring in double digits was Grandview’s Michelle Ruiz with 12 points. Meza had 4 steals, and teammate Karina Fajardo collected 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Wildcats had a 12-8 first quarter lead, but Grandview dug deep in the second period to outscore the visitors 20-10 for a 28-22 halftime score.

In the third, the Greyhounds held the lead as each team added 13 points to the board. The Greyhounds were outscored 16-17 in a nail-biting final.

Othello 37, Prosser 71

PROSSER — The Mustangs girls basketball team secured its No. 2 berth in the Central Washington Athletic Conference with a 71-37 win against Othello on Friday.

The Mustangs will compete at 2 p.m. Saturday against whichever team survives the first two rounds of the tournament. They will compete at Central Washington University.

Against the Huskies, the Mustangs took a 13-5 first-quarter lead and maintained the momentum with an 18-8 second period for a halftime score of 31-13.

In the second half, Prosser outscored Othello 22-14, 18-10.

Marissa Cortes of the Mustangs scored a game high 22 points. Teammate Madison Golden tacked on 15.

Brooke Wheeler hauled in 18 rebounds, and Ashley Magana collected 15.

For the Huskies, Macy Hampton scored a team high 21 points, and her team was outrebounded 63-15.

Mabton 55, DeSales 37

MABTON — The Vikings girls basketball team clinched a 55-117 victory against DeSales on Friday, having just one game left in the regular season.

Britnee Guerrero led the Vikings with 16 points, and teammate Kassandra Hernandez scored 11.

Astrid Galarza collected 8 rebounds.

For the Irish, Sadie Jones scored a team high 6 points.

The Vikings led throughout all four quarters, holding DeSales to single digit scoring in each of the first two quarters for a 28-7 halftime lead.

Mabton tallied another 27 points in the second half, and allowed the Irish 20.

Goldendale 36, Granger 66

GRANGER — The Spartans girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 66-36 win against Goldendale.

The win secures the No. 4 berth in the District playoffs, placing the Spartans in a 7 p.m. game at Columbia Burbank on Thursday.

Against the Timberwolves, Sophie Blodgett paced the Spartans with 19 points. Tori Zapien scored 11 and Laynie Brien tallied 10.