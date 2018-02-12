Prosser secures post-season berth

— The Mustangs boys basketball team concluded the regular season with a 75-51 defeat of the Othello Huskies.

“Senior night in Prosser with a lot of emotions and (the) boys played through it,” Mustangs coach Toby Cox said.

With the victory, the Mustangs secured a No. 6 berth in the Central Washington Athletic Conference District Tournament. They host East Valley (Yakima) at 7 p.m. tonight, while Ephrata hosts the Huskies.

The games are loser-out, winner advances to play Wednesday at 7 p.m. Wapato hosts the game against Prosser/East Valley, and Ellensburg hosts the winner of the Ephrata/Othello game.

Those games, too, are loser-out affairs.

Against Othello on Friday, the Mustangs were led by Teagan Cox and Chase Courtney, each of whom scored 17 points. Teammate Haden Hicks chipped in 15.

“This was the last league game and we finished 10-8,” coach Cox noted.

He said the first 20 games were about putting everything together, finding a spot in the playoffs.

“I am very proud of the kids for doing just that,” Cox said.

He believes the team is “playing the best ball at the right time.”

Sunnyside Christian 77, Bickleton 26

BICKLETON — The Pirates ended the 2017-18 campaign with a 26-77 lost to league champion Sunnyside Christian on Friday.

The Knights compete in the District tournament Friday and Saturday at Goldendale High School.

Six of their players scored double digits, led by Cade Bosma’s 14 points.

Kyler Marsh scored 13, Ross Faber tallied 12, Lucas Dykstra and Luke Wagenaar collected 11 apiece, and Lane Marsh had 10.

Leading the Pirates with 10 points was Cesareo Arriaga. He also had 9 rebounds.

Teammate Cody Strader had 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

With the Knights scoring 17, 20, 20 and 20 points in each of the four quarters, the running clock began with 4:42 remaining in the final stanza.

DeSales 49, Mabton 39

MABTON — The Vikings boys basketball team started Friday’s game with an 11-10 lead, but DeSales ended it 49-39.

In the second quarter, the Irish held Mabton to just 7 points, while taking the lead with 15. The halftime score was 25-18 in favor of the visitors.

In the third period, DeSales held its lead as each team scored 11 points. The Irish clinched the victory with a 13-10 fourth period.

Adrian Enriquez of the Vikings led his team with a game high 16 points and 4 steals.

Teammate Diego Garza scored 10 points, and Fischer Miedema scored a team high 15 points for the Irish.

Goldendale 70, Granger 65

GRANGER — The Timberwolves came to town and delivered a 70-65 blow to the Spartans, avenging an 82-52 loss last month.

The Spartans led the game, 16-11, at the end of the first period, but Goldendale outscored its host 20-12 in the second for a 31-28 halftime lead.

Granger battled to outscore the Timberwolves 18-17 in the third, but Goldendale surged ahead with a 22-19 fourth period.

Curtis Kayser of the Timberwolves scored a game high 21 points.

Granger was led by Jake Stewart, who tallied 12 points. Teammate Andre Castro scored another 10.

The Spartans travel to Wahluke for a 7 p.m. District playoff tomorrow.