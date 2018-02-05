Washington Elementary School
Washington Elementary School January Students of the Month are, front row, left to right: Isaiah Diaz, Jaqulin Farias, Jazzy Ramos, Haeleigh Esqueda, Hannah Cervantes, Isarely Penafiel, Andrea Adame, Kaleb Campos, Kaleb Castillejo, Josealine Alvarez and Alberto Madrigal; second row: Angel Borja, Paloma Molinero, Lesli Torres, Abby Cantoran, Edgar Guzman-Perez, Zayde Ortega, Yadira Mendoza-Villa, Ailema Osorio, Omar Farias, Mersaydes Espinoza, Mayrin Dominguez and Jacob Montero; third row: Tayvan McDonald, Salomon Cano, Eilana Espinoza, Esau Beltran, Isaiah Galvan, Yesenia Cabrera, Azaliah Rodriquez, Andrew Caballero, Julian Barron, Aliza Alvarez, Abcde Ramos-Leon, Geovanni Guatemala-Ayala, Diana Herrera and Itzel Paz; fourth row: Suliema Medina, Ty Booth, Joanna Leyva, Miguel Galvan, Crystal Garibay, Juan Ruelas, Lacey Souza, Jorge Campos Jr, Alina Magana and Adriel Carreon; back row: Ethan Cerda, Emily Trevino-Medina, George Cortez, Areesa Rodriquez, Hanna Fuentes, Julian Chavez. Not Picture is Derek Ceja-Valez.
