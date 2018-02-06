Daily Sun logo

DEATH NOTICE

As of Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Kathleen Jahnshen, 72, of Grandview, died on Feb. 5, 2018 at Grandview.

She was born on June 8, 1945 in Seattle.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

