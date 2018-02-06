Reginald Queampts, 65, of White Swan, died on Feb. 4, 2018 at Yakima.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1952 in Toppenish.
Overnight services will be held at the White Swan Community Center. Burial will be in the Simpson Cemetery.
Condolences my be sent to www.vallyhillsfh.com
