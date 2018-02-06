William Lee Gardipee, 27, of Wapato, died on Feb. 2, 2018 at Wapato.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1990 in Toppenish.
Overnight services will be held today, Tuesday, at the Toppenish Longhouse. Burial will be at Pete’s Cemetery in Satus.
Condolences may be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
