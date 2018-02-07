Karma Saluskin-Sooksoit, 59, of Wapato, died Feb. 5, 2018, in Seattle.
She was born Dec. 6, 1958, in Klamath, Ore.
Dressing services are being held at 2 p.m. today, Feb. 7 at the 1910 Shaker Church in White Swan.
Funeral services will be at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, with burial in the 1910 Shaker Church Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
