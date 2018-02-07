Wilma Omta Lightfoot, 87, was born Nov. 29, 1930, on the farm in Sunnyside to Derk and Augusta Omta. She passed away on Jan. 21, 2018, in Everett.

Following graduation from Sunnyside High School, she worked for Amundson Hardware. Then, she went to St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Yakima and settled in Seattle. She spent 30 years in the nursing field and was Head Surgical Nurse at the Swedish Hospital in Seattle before retiring.

She enjoyed playing the piano and singing. Often while sitting in church, her alarm button would sound when the doctors on duty would request her skills for emergency surgery. Her demeanor was one of happiness and optimism.

Family was dear to her and she faithfully walked in the footsteps of Jesus.

“God has showed you, O man, what is good, and what the Lord requires of you, but to do justly, and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Howard Lightfoot of 57 years, daughter Carol (Ken) Robbins, son Lee Lightfoot, grandson Paul (Holly) Robbins, great-granddaughter Jenna, grandson David (Albra Bekker) Robbins and extended family and friends. Also surviving are siblings Richard (Marjorie) Omta, Norma Friend, Byron Omta and James (Gail) Omta.

She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.

Memorial services were held Jan. 26, 2018. Arrangements were by Solie Funeral Home in Everett.