Kathleen June (Verhulp) Janshen

Kathleen (Kathy) June (Verhulp) Janshen, 72, of Grandview, passed away peacefully at home on Feb 5, 2018.

The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 10, 2018, in the banquet room at the Best Western in Prosser; 259 Merlot Drive. Prosser.

Kathy was born in Seattle on June 8, 1945, to Paul and Jessie Verhulp. She graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1963 and then through the years worked for a nursing home, Planned Parenthood and was a school bus driver. After raising her children, she attended Yakima Valley Community College and received a nursing degree in 1996.

Kathy was married to Francis Janshen Jr. on July 18, 1964. They were married 53 years.

Kathy worked at Hillcrest, Prosser Hospital and retired from Sheffield Manor.

She enjoyed playing cards with her pinochle group, socializing and attending sorority functions with her Beta Sigma Phi sisters. She also enjoyed camping and traveling around the Northwest and spending time with her grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her beloved husband Francis, her children Rich (Allison) of Bothell, Michelle of Grandview, and Lori (Lance) Ulsh of Fox Island, and her grandchildren Brandon Tyler Ulsh, Brandon Michael Janshen, Jordyn Paige Janshen and Mason Allen Ulsh.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Jessie Verhulp.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Heartlinks Hospice Care.

The family of Kathy Janshen wish to thank Prestige Nursing Home, the staff at Heartlinks Hospice and staff at Valley Hills Funeral Home.