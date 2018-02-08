Prosser defensive lineman signs letter of intent Frakes to play at Eastern Oregon University

— The High School library filled with those excited about a local football player signing his letter of intent to play for Eastern Oregon University yesterday.

Dawson Frakes, a senior defensive lineman, joins the Mountaineers in La Grande when the football team takes to the practice field later this year.

At the signing, Athletic Director Bryan Bailey talked about the odds of playing football at the collegiate level, stating fewer than 7 percent of football players have such an opportunity.

“I feel confident labeling Dawson as outstanding,” he said.

He said Frakes has achieved the exceptional to be selected to play college football as a defensive lineman.

“I call them space eaters,” Bailey said of players in Frakes’ position.

He said defensive linemen make it possible to have their names recognized.

“Dawson, you’ve done your job well,” Bailey said.

Mustangs coach Corey Ingvalson said all Frakes’ accomplishments on and off the field speak for themselves.

“I’m most happy for Daws the person,” he said.

“He’s showed perseverance and drive,” Ingvalson said.

Often the coach the coach talks with his players about the connections between the past and the future.

What he’s most looking forward to is following, watching and supporting Frakes “... in the journey of life.”

Bailey said the signing was a good way to celebrate National Signing Day, a day in which high school athletes across the country were signing letters of intent to participate in collegiate athletics programs.