Lake Roosevelt, Walla Walla Academy girls give 2B district fans 2OT thriller

— The girls District 5/6 2B Basketball Tournament started off at Granger High School today with a game that required two overtimes to settle.

Lake Roosevelt won, 48-45, with scoring contributions from eight players. Walla Walla Academy was led by Willa King's 29 points, but only three teammates scored.

King scored all of Walla Walla Academy's overtime output. Lake Roosevelt got four points from its leading scorer, Kayla St. Pierre. It got four points from Cassidy Reyes and three from Shantana Pakootas, both of whom had not scored in regulation. St. Pierre finished with 17 points.

The game really was the Willa King Show, especially in the second half. She scored seven points in the first half as the teams tied, 15-15, at the break. She added 14 in the second half as the teams tied 37-all at the end of regulation.

St. Pierre kept Lake Roosevelt in the game with 13 of her points after the half.

Other girls to score for Lake Roosevelt were Lily Clark 6, Kelsie Olbricht 6, Khani Priest 6, Kyona Edmo 2 and Olivia Ludwig 2. Others to score for Walla Walla Academy were Sydney Dickinson 8, Gabrielle Browning 5 and Joslin Hoggins 3.

Lake Roosevelt will face tournament No. 1 seed Brewster at 6 p.m. tomorrow at Granger High School in a quarterfinal contest. Walla Walla Academy was eliminated.