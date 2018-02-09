Mabton girls roll, 51-18

— The Mabton High School basketball girls may not have been a No. 1 seed at the District 5/6 tournament Friday, but they played like one.

The Vikings broke to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 51-18 de-feat of Manson in the Granger High School gym.

The Vikings’ full court high-pressure defense forced 6 Manson first-quarter turnovers and 24 for the game. Manson did not score in double figures in any quarter.

Offensively, the Vikings showed a lot of balance. Led by Britnee Guerrero’s 14 points, 9 Mabton girls scored. Kassandra Hernan-dez was next with 7 points.

The top scorer for man-son, with 7 points, was Ce-lina Mendoza. Megan Clausen scored 6.

Guerrero, Noemi Galarza, Selena Gutierrez and Ange-la Herrera led on the boards with four rebounds each. Mabton won that battle, 26-19.

Mabton returns to the Granger High School gym Saturday to face Liberty Bell in a 2:30 p.m. quarter-final.

Eight teams remain in the tournament, battling for four tickets to state.