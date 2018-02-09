Mabton girls roll, 51-18

GRANGER — The Mabton High School basketball girls may not have been a No. 1 seed at the District 5/6 tournament Friday, but they played like one.
The Vikings broke to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 51-18 de-feat of Manson in the Granger High School gym.
The Vikings’ full court high-pressure defense forced 6 Manson first-quarter turnovers and 24 for the game. Manson did not score in double figures in any quarter.
Offensively, the Vikings showed a lot of balance. Led by Britnee Guerrero’s 14 points, 9 Mabton girls scored. Kassandra Hernan-dez was next with 7 points.
The top scorer for man-son, with 7 points, was Ce-lina Mendoza. Megan Clausen scored 6.
Guerrero, Noemi Galarza, Selena Gutierrez and Ange-la Herrera led on the boards with four rebounds each. Mabton won that battle, 26-19.
Mabton returns to the Granger High School gym Saturday to face Liberty Bell in a 2:30 p.m. quarter-final.
Eight teams remain in the tournament, battling for four tickets to state.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment