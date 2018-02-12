Berneita M. Winberry, 87, passed away Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Grandview, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 21, 1930, in Elkar, Kan., the daughter of Benjamin and Gladys (Lottie Allen) Ullom. Her family moved to Yakima when she was 6-years-old.

In 1964, she and her husband, Guy Winberry, moved to Grandview and opened Grandview Automotive, which they operated until they retired.

Berneita and Guy loved to fish, spending many vacation at the ocean with friends and family.



Berneita is survived by daughters Beatrice Nielsen of Grandview, Cynthia Winberry of Kennewick, and Teresa Hutsell of Kirkland; brothers Emery Ullom of Silverdale and Richard (Cleidi) Ullom of Gresham, Ore.; sister, Carolyn Vibbert of Snohomish; eight grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to American Cancer Society.



Inurnment graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Grandview Cemetery.

Memorials may be left at www.funeralhomesmith.com.