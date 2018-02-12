James Gorrebeeck, 75, of Zillah, died Feb. 7, 2018, in Zillah.
He was born May 10, 1942 in San Francisco, Calif.
He was the Zillah Police Chief for many years.
Funeral services are pending.
Valley Hills Funeral Home of Zillah is in care of arrangements.
