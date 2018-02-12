Lt. Col. Douglas D Wyatt (Ret) passed away Jan. 25, 2018, at his home in Dammeron Valley, Utah,
He had retired after having led a decorated military and civilian career.
He was born June 4, 1947.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie; children; and grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, including his brother Mark (Donna) Wyatt of Sunnyside.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Blaine and Leora Wyatt.
A private funeral services will take place.
Spilbury Mortuary of Dammeron, Utah, is in charge of arrangements.
