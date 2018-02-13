Police arrest 3

SUNNYSIDE — Police arrested three people last Thursday.
Jose Alberto Bautista, 27, of 1700 Cascade Way Trailer No. 58, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. for second-degree criminal tress pass.
Ana Maria Aguilar, 28, of 508 E. Concord Ave., Grandview, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. for driving while under the influence.
Karem Elizabeth Anguiano-Herrera, 21, of 215 N. Alder St., No. 5, Toppenish, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. on a court commitment.
The city jail housed 69 inmates on Thursday, records show.
