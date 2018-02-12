Richard “Dick” Berry, 78, of Yakima died Feb. 8, 2018 in Yakima.

He was born April 30, 1939 in Toppenish.

A recitation of the rosary was held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Zillah. Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial followed in the Zillah Cemetery.

Valley Hills Funeral Home of Zillah is in care of arrangements.