Robert John Wiersma, 77, of Lynden, formerly of Sunnyside, entered the glory of heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

He was born on May 9, 1940, to Ray and Norma Wiersma. He was the oldest of five siblings.

On June 18, 1959, Bob married Sharon Smith in Sumas Christian Reformed Church. Together they have three children — Greg (Patsey) Wiersma, Shelley (Dave) Leenders and Jeff (Julie) Wiersma. They also have 10 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren.

In the mid-1960s, they took Point children Geri Joyce (deceased), Vernon Jr., Jeffrey Ross and Sharon into their family.

In 1976, Bob and Sharon moved to Sunnyside, where they lived for many years. They owned and operated Sunnyside Livestock Market, which became the largest livestock market in the northwest. At one time, Greg, Shelley and Jeff were all employed at the Livestock Market. It was later owned by Jeff. Bob also operated the Everson Livestock Market.

Auctions were always part of his life. Growing up Bob worked for his dad and drove truck for the Lynden Auction Market. His grandpa, John Wiersma, and his dad, Ray Wiersma were auctioneers. Now Greg’s son, Bobby is also an auctioneer.

Bob continued to buy and sell cattle in his retirement years.

While in Sunnyside, Bob and Sharon also owned and operated Wiersma Mini Storage.

Faithfully caring for his wife for a number of years, Bob was exemplary as a loving caregiver to Sharon.

Bob loved being with people and always had a funny comment or two to make people laugh.

In addition to his children, he is survived by his siblings Ron (Judy) Wiersma, Carol (Merle) Buwalda, Nyla VanSoest Smith and Ruth (Randy) Reimer; in-laws, Phyllis Baird and Marlys (Jim) Johnson; as well as many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Feb.15, 2018, at Gillies Funeral Home in Lynden.

A private graveside will be in Monument Cemetery at noon Feb. 16, 2018. A memorial service will be at Second Christian Reformed Church at 1 p.m. Pastor Ben deRegt will officiate.



Memorials may be made to the Christian Healthcare Center, 855 Aaron Drive, Lynden, WA 98264.

Share condolences at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com.