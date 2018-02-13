Brian Edwards Peters, 51, of Tekoa, died Feb. 9, 2018, in Tekoa.
He was born April 17, 1966, in Toppenish. Viewing was from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato. Burial was to follow at Colwash Cemetery in White Swan.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment