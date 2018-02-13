Brian Edwards Peters, 51, of Tekoa, died Feb. 9, 2018, in Tekoa.

He was born April 17, 1966, in Toppenish. Viewing was from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato. Burial was to follow at Colwash Cemetery in White Swan.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.