Dora E. Salinas, 79, of Grandview, died Feb. 9, 2018, in Sunnyside.

She was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial to follow in Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.

