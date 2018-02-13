Timothy Tlatenchi, 18, was peacefully asleep in his dorm room at college on Monday Feb. 5, 2018, when the Lord called him Home.

Tim was born on July 17, 1999, in Prosser, the son of Lourdes (Perez) and Fortino Augustine Tlatenchi.

Tim received his education in Prosser and graduated with the Prosser High School Class of 2017. While in school Tim participated in various sports, was a running back in football, outfielder in baseball and a sprinter in track.

He was currently attending College at the Universal Technical Institute in Sacramento, Calif., studying to be a diesel mechanic.

Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports, but most of all loved spending time with his Dad, working on his 1999 Turbo Boost Dodge Ram Truck.

Tim cherished and loved his family, friendships and all the time they spent together.

Tim is survived by his beloved parents, Fortino and Lourdes Tlatenchi of Prosser, sister Perla Tlatenchi and brother Samuel Tlatenchi, both of Prosser, and grandmother Doroteo Perez of Grandview. He is also survived by his girlfriend since the eighth grade Jennifer Inions of Prosser and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by his grandparents Santiago Perez, Inez and David Tlatenchi.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at The Church, 505 North River Road, across from Les Schwab in Prosser. Burial will follow at the Prosser Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign Tim’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.