Virginia O. Hicks, 78, of Wapato, died Feb. 9, 2018, in Yakima.

She was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Harding, Mont. A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

