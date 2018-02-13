Virginia O. Hicks, 78, of Wapato, died Feb. 9, 2018, in Yakima.
She was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Harding, Mont. A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Virginia’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
