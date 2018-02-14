E. Jeanne Hake, 91, of Yakima, passed away Feb. 5, 2018, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center.

One of seven children, she was born Sept. 10, 1926, in Houston, Texas, to Elmer Arnold Mayfield and Marie (Cox) Mayfield.

She attended school in the Wenatchee area before graduating from Wapato High School in 1945. She attended one year of college at Washington State University.

Jeanne married Dallas V. Hake on Oct. 3, 1946, in Wapato. They settled there and raised three daughters, Dallas, Karen and Lynn.

Mrs. Hake was a long-time food services employee of the Wapato School District. She enjoyed keeping an eye on her three daughters and their friends. And she enjoyed her free time camping, hiking, traveling and working in her yard.

Jeanne was a dedicated lady who actively participated in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She filled their lives with a lifetime of memories.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Nita and Joanne; two brothers, Arnold and Jack; husband, Dallas; and daughter, Lynn Zoglman.

She is survived by daughters, Dallas Stromme (Ron) and Karen Labbee (Dan); sister, Sharon Rayfield; brother, Taylor Mayfield; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No formal services are scheduled. A family gathering will be at a later date.

Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home.