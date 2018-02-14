Ellen Davis, 77, of Zillah, died Feb. 9, 2018, in Yakima.

She was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Amite, La.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, at Christian Worship Center, Zillah.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

