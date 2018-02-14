Guillermo William Hernandez. 59, Sunnyside, died Feb. 12, 2018, in Sunnyside.

He was born Feb. 9, 1959, in Juarez, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Guillermo’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

