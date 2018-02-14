Robert “RC” Balmer, 91, of Yakima, formerly of Zillah, died Feb. 12, 2018, at the Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima.
He was born Oct. 22, 1926, in Cleveland, Okla.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment