Robert “RC” Balmer

DEATH NOTICE

As of Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Robert “RC” Balmer, 91, of Yakima, formerly of Zillah, died Feb. 12, 2018, at the Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima.

He was born Oct. 22, 1926, in Cleveland, Okla.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

