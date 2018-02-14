Santiago Marin Sr., 89, returned to his heavenly home Feb. 10, 2018, after a valiant struggle with many illnesses.

His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Santiago was born in El Pitallo Jalisco, Mexico, on July 20, 1928, to Juan Marin and Candelaria Bautista.

Santiago was taught to work hard at an early age. He learned to farm and devoted his early years to cultivating his parents’ land and breading animals for food.

He married his first wife, Irene Perez, and had 10 children. After her passing, he ventured off to the U.S. with his daughter, Maria De Jesus, and her husband, Luis Avalos, as well as his youngest children, daughter Elisa Tovar and son Santiago Marin Jr.

They settled in Outlook in 1984, then in Sunnyside.

In 1992, he met Maria Gonzalez and her 8-year-old daughter, Lorena Sandoval.

Santiago and Maria married 13 days later. Santiago took not only on the role of a husband but also father to Lorena. Santiago and Maria remained married for 25 years.

He continued to work in agriculture work alongside his wife until retiring.

Sunnyside was the place he called home. He was a devoted Christian who attended La Iglesia El Calvario in Sunnyside.

He loved the outdoors and planting, and playing his guitar. His special interests were horses, mariachi music and guns.

What he loved the most was being around his family, which he took pride in since having a large family which consists of five generations.

Santiago is survived by his wife, Maria Marin of Sunnyside; and their daughters, Lorena (Fernando) Ornelas and Maria De Jesus (Luis) Avalos of Sunnyside, Elisa (Martin) Tovar of Pasco, Luz (Calistro) Marin, Consuelo (Gilberto) Marin and Maria Marin from Jalisco, Mexico.

He is also survived by his sons, Cristobal and Santiago Marin Jr. of Jalisco, Mexico; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren — more than 100 who live in the state of Washington and in Jalisco, Mexico.

Santiago was preceded in death by his parents, Juan Marin and Candelaria Bautista; his first wife, Irene Perez; and sons, Salvador, David and Juan Marin, all from Jalisco, Mexico.

Visitation to be from 4-6 p.m., with a continuation of a Christian service from 6-7 p.m. and last viewing from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

A Christian service will be from 11 a.m. to noon, Feb. 17, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, with a continuation of a Christian burial at the Sunnyside Cemetery.

A post-funeral reception will take place at Valley Hills Funeral Home in the reception area from 1:30-3 pm.

Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.