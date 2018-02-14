Santiago Marin, 89, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 10, 2018, in Wapato.

He was born Dec. 20, 1928, in Walla Walla.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.