Dora Elia Salinas, 79 of Grandview, passed away Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Grandview, surrounded by her loving family.

Dora was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Eagle Pass, Texas, the daughter of Francisco Sr. and Maria P. (Barrera) Samaniego.

Dora is survived by her husband Jose Alberto Salinas, children Andres (Carmen) Guevara, Orlando (Linda) Guevara, Arcelia (Pedro) Chavez, Elvira Mariscal, Sylvia (Andy) Rodriguez, Janie (Efrain) Aguilar, Armando (Shannon) Guevara, Tanna Nunez and Josie (Jorge) Barajas. She is also survived by 53 grandkids, 82 great-grandkids and four great- great-grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents Maria Pura and Francisco Samaniego Sr., brother Francisco Samaniego Jr. and three infant children.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.

Those wishing to sign Dora’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.