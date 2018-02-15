Dorothy Mae Cohu-Baldridge, 82, of Grandview, died Feb. 12, 2018, in Kennewick. She was born April 4, 1935, in Portland, Ore.

A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Bethany Community Church in Grandview. A reception follows. Dorothy’s memorial book is online at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.