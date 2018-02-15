Frank Albert Martin Jr., 44, of Bonney Lake, formerly of Sunnyside, died Feb. 12, 2018, in Tacoma. He was born March 28, 1973, in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial follows at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Frank’s memorial is online at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.