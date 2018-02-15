Loma Kay Cole, 74, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Spokane.

Kay was born on April 7, 1943, in Texas, the daughter of Kathryn Electra (Mann) and Loman Walter Henry.

Kay graduated with the Cashmere High School Class of 1961 and later attended Kinman Business University in Spokane.

On Nov. 30, 1963, she married the love of her life, Lawrence “Larry” Kurt Cole in Monitor. Kay’s worked for various business throughout her working career including, office manager at Larry and Bob’s Tire Town in Sunnyside and Lower Valley Brokers in Sunnyside, Grange Insurance in Seattle, Riverbend Insurance in Newport.

Kay enjoyed her family, loved spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and traveling south each year to get away from the snow. She was an active Sunday school teacher and summer Bible camp teacher at the Dalkena Community Church in Newport.

Kay is survived by husband Larry Cole of Usk, children Kurt Cole (Heidi) of Elk, and Craig Cole (Teresa) of Pullman; six grandchildren; Avori, Loman, Garrett, Michelle, Hayden and Austin, and three great- grandchildren; Leslie, Caden and Clay. She is also survived by brothers Mike Henry (Lin) of Bothell, WA and Dean Henry (Nelda) of San Francisco, Calif.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Loman and Kathryn Henry and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at the Dalkena Community Church in Newport. There will also be a celebration of life memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to honor Kay’s memory may contribute to the Susan G. Komen For the Cure, P.O. Box 5027, Hagerstown MD, 21741.

Those wishing to sign Kay’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.