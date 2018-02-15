Norman Jean Friend, 85, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 12, 2018, in Sunnyside. She was born June 30, 1932, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will follow the graveside service at 2 p.m. at Christian Reformed Church in Sunnyside. Norma’s memorial book is online at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
