Santiago Marin, 89, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 10, 2018, in Wapato. He was born July 20, 1928, in Jalisco, Mexico.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside Burial follows at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

