Sue Pecheos, 60, of Moxee, died Feb. 10, 2018, in Moxee. She was born Aug. 15, 1957, in Toppenish.

A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb.17, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah. Interment follows in Zillah Cemetery. A dinner gathering follows at Zillah Community Center.

Send condolences to www.valleyhillsfh.com. Valley Hill Funeral Home, Zillah is in care of arrangements.