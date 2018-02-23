2008: Local boy takes up bagpipes

100 YEARS AGO (1918)

Rev. Samuel Gregg, editor of the Sunnyside Sun, was at last compelled to heed his doctor’s advice to rest. Since taking a break from the editor’s and manager’s job, he made rapid progress complete recovery.

90 YEARS AGO (1928)

Dr. Robert Embree of Prosser, purchased the practice of Dr. Bloxham who moved to Yakima.

The local hospital board was announced with W.B Cloud as president, Dr. Delta Rowland as vice president, C.W. Stein, secretary and A.O. Holm as treasurer.



80 YEARS AGO (1938)

Robert Skiles of Sunnyside was named to the University of Washington Dean’s list.

70 YEARS AGO (1948)

Elsie Goodnight, Nona Maines and Mary Jean Carter had a costume party at the Girl Scout Hall.

A 16-ounce can of Ocean Spray apple sauce for just 17 cents at the area grocery.

60 YEAR AGO (1958)

Mrs. Barney Conklin collected $175 in a crossword puzzle contest from an area daily newspaper.

Sunnyside boys’ basketball team complied its best regular season record in the school’s history as they toppled Eisenhower 66-42. The school’s record books showed a 12-4 win-loss record in the Class AA.

50 YEARS AGO (1968)

Local United Telephone Company of Northwest customers began receiving their monthly phone bills in an electronically computed form as the result of the company installing a new $500,000 third generation computer as a part of the company’s system-wide moderation. More than 40,000 subscribers were affected.

Sunnyside High School wrestlers Jimmy Rodriguez and Mark Berg brought home medals from the district tournament earning spots at state.

40 YEARS AGO (1978)

Army explosives teams and local police recovered TNT, bomb fragments and detonators still intact from the World War II bombing range area north of Sunnyside. The two-mile long range was located near Rattle Snake Ridge, between Sunnyside and Granger.

30 YEARS AGO (1988)

The Sunnyside Downtown Revitalization Committee group renamed its association Sunnyside Uptown Association to sound more positive and upbeat.

20 YEARS AGO - (1998)

Sunnyside’s Rob Rice garners first State U.S. Open Bowling championship held in Seattle. He was scheduled to attend the National U.S. Open event in April in Milliford, Conn. Rice, owner of Valley Lanes, bowled a 268 for his best game at the State open.

The Payless Drug Store was renamed Rite Aid Drug in Sunnyside.

Brianne Downing was cast in the title role of the Sunnyside High School drama department play Poor Luann.

10 YEARS AGO - (2008)

Gangs was the topic of discussion at the Wednesday morning Daybreak Rotary Club. Police Officer Jim Ortiz suggested ways for the community to become involve in gang abatement.

The Sunnyside High School Drama Department was in rehearsals for The Cat in a Hat, with Matt Barr as the cat.

Jared Price, 16, of Sunnyside could be herd most morning playing his bagpipes on Grandview Avenue.

He was scheduled to perform with the Desert Thistle Pipe and Band at the Evening of Scottish and Celtic Music. In the Tri-Cities.