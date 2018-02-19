On Monday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2018, Dorothy Cohu-Baldridge, 82, passed away with her family around her.

Dorothy was born in Portland, Ore., on April 4, 1935, to Ralph L. and Eula M. (Secrest) Holloway. Her family settled in Payette, Idaho, where she graduated from high school. She then returned to Portland for nursing school and met our father Merle Cohu at a dance. They were married in 1955 and raised three daughters: Cathy Roginski (Dennis), Julie Shriver (Lee), and Linda Benzel (Greg) and enjoyed seven grandchildren (Michelle, Cheryl, Miles, Jennie, Nathan, Andrew, and Elisabeth) and two great-grandchildren (Austin and Cooper).

Dorothy was a loving mother, who also worked as a nurse, a church secretary, a pianist and an organist. She served her church and her community in many ways. She loved working with the youth. She was a church youth group leader for years and a pianist for the Sunnyside school choirs and orchestras.

Playing the piano was her gift and she shared it generously, playing for weddings and funerals and for musical productions with The Over-the-Hill Gang and the Sunnyside High School drama department. For 60 years she faithfully played organ and piano for Bethany Presbyterian Church, where people will miss hearing her play.

Merle and Dorothy worked together leading Marriage Encounter weekends, and later in life opened professional croquet courts called The Lawns at Hollow Way Meadows in Grandview, where players and friends enjoyed warm hospitality and great competition. They made many friends from all over and even hosted school children, teaching them the real sport of croquet.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Merle, and her brother Lee. In 2008 she married John Baldridge, who also preceded her in death.

A service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Bethany Community Church, 201 Birch Ave., Grandview. A food reception is to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Bethany Community Church or to the charity of choice.

Those wishing to sign Dorothy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.