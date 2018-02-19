Frank Albert Martin Jr. 44, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord in his forever home surrounded by his family on Feb. 12, 2018, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, after battling stage IV colon cancer.

Frank was born in Sunnyside, March 28, 1973, to Frank Sr and Susie Martin.



Frank was raised in the Yakima Valley where he graduated from Sunnyside High School. He went on to further his education at the University of Washington where he was a member of Omega Delta Phi. Upon his dad getting ill, Frank returned to the valley where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics at Central Washington University.

Frank started his career as a corrections officer at the King County Jail where he found his passion in public service and moved on to a career in law enforcement with Federal Way Police Department where he served more than 10 years. The last four and a half years Frank was a motorcycle officer. He loved each chance he got to interact with the community at a deeper level.

Frank’s passion for his career was noticed by all those who knew him, if it was raining Frank was riding and with no complaints. He saw the department as his second family with each officer his brother or sister.

Frank met his wife Jennifer in 2007 and they made their home in Bonney Lake.

In 2010 they got married on the boardwalk of the Santa Monica Pier in California. Frank and Jennifer have two children Arianna 7, and Elijah 6.

Frank’s biggest joys and accomplishments in life were his wife and kids. He enjoyed every moment and adventure they spent together.

He thrived on time with his family and telling stories about his grandparent’s ranch in Sunnyside.

Some people take vacation days for trips out of state; Frank took them to go to the Puyallup Fair. He loved all fairs, the entertainment and food were great, but mostly he loved seeing the joy on his children’s faces when they rode the rides or competed in mutton “bustin”.

Frank’s other joys were trips to Vegas with his wife. They saw all the Cirque de Solei shows and many others. Frank took his family to Disneyland and Vegas for their first family trip in March 2017. His kids remember that he did not like roller coasters but loved giving hugs and kisses to them.

Frank was injured on the job in July 2017, at an advanced motorcycle training, where he suffered a herniated disc. After months of no resolve further tests were ordered and in November he was notified that a mass in his colon had been found. Frank was diagnosed with Stage IV Colon Cancer, which had metastasized to his bones.

Frank’s diagnosis did not hinder his fighting spirit or love for God. He was surrounded by his sisters, family and close friends with his parents and wife never leaving his side. Frank loved Jesus and his faith in the Lord and love for his family carried him through each day. His hope was that others would get screened early.

Frank is survived by his wife, Jennifer, daughter Arianna, and son Elijah, parents Frank and Susie Martin, sisters Christie (Ninnie), and Monica Martin, nephew Nathaniel, nieces Nia and Nisah and countless cousins.

He is proceeded in death by his paternal grandmother Paula Alvarez, and maternal grandparents Refugio and Antonia Castilleja.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Frank Martin Jr Scholarship Fund. For more information, please contact Hapo Credit Union.

Those wishing to sign Frank’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.