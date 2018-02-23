Grizzlies to play for District title To play Davis at 6 p.m. Saturday

— The Sunnyside boys basketball team defeated Wenatchee, 57-48, last night.

The victory places the Grizzlies in Saturday’s 6 p.m. District 6 championship game against Davis on the Pirates’ home court.

Against Wenatchee, the Grizzlies had a 14-11 first-quarter lead and kept the momentum going in the second, outscoring the Panthers 16-11 for a 30-22 halftime score.

“In the first half, we played well, although we relied on our inside shots,” Sunnyside coach Bruce Siebol said.

There were just two 3-point shots in the game, one each by Trey Sanchez and Ethan Copeland. They scored those baskets in the second quarter.

In the third period, the Grizzlies “... went cold,” Siebol said. “We went ice cold.”

Sunnyside only got two free throw baskets the entire period, while Wenatchee scored 10 points to tie the game at 32-32.

“But, we made up for it in the fourth as the kids kinda settled down,” Siebol noted.

In the final period, the Grizzlies outscored the Panthers 22-16 for the win.

Sanchez scored a game high 21 points and had 7 rebounds; Art Palacios tallied 13 points, had 7 rebounds, 10 assists and 5 steals; Derrick Escamilla collected 8 points and 12 boards; and Izzy Zavala scored 5 points and hauled in 12 rebounds.

Adding to the tally with 6 points was Copeland, and Gus Contreras scored 3.

The leading scorer for the Panthers was Darius Carlson with 11 points.