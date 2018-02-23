Knights boys and girls win District titles

— The Sunnyside Christian Knights are celebrating two District Championship titles, having defeated both the girls and boys teams from Yakama Tribal last night in the 1B District title games.

The girls from Sunnyside Christian secured the title with a 68-41 win, and the boys followed them with a 53-50 victory.

All four teams compete Feb. 23 or 24 in the Regional playoffs. Opponents, times and locations were unavailable as of press time.

In last night’s game between the girls teams, the Knights opened with a 20-8 lead. The second quarter was nearly identical in scoring with the exception of an additional point for the Eagles.

Sunnyside Christian had a 40-17 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Knights kept the ball rolling and the baskets coming to outscore the Eagles 18-12.

Yakama Tribal couldn’t overcome the deficit, although it outscored its rival 12-10 in the final stanza.

“It feels good to claim the district title,” Sunnyside Christian coach Al Smeenk said.

Key to winning was the Knights kept playing hard and contested every shot by the Eagles, he said.

“Our seniors carried us,”Smeenk noted.

Alyssa Martin led with 20 points and was 5-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Emily Banks had a double double with 17 points and 10 rebounds; Sailor Liefke scored 16 points, collected 5 steals and was 4-for-4 from the free throw line; and Madi Candanoza tallied 10 points.

In the boys game, the Knights struggled in the first period, giving the Eagles a 10-3 advantage.

“They had a great strategy and stalled the ball,” Sunnyside Christian coach Dean Wagenaar said.

In the second period, the Knights upped the ante and used its full court press to force a faster paced game.

That resulted in the Knights taking a 21-20 halftime lead with an 18-10 scoring run.

In the third period, the Knights continued to lead, outscoring the Eagles 18-5. But, some mistakes in the final allowed Yakama Tribal to narrow the lead with a 25-14 surge.

“We didn’t finish well at all,” Wagenaar said.

Leading the Knights with 12 points was Lane Marsh. Scoring 11 points was Chance Marsh. Teammate Lucas Dykstra tallied 10 points.

“There were too many turnovers and lots of traveling calls,” coach Wagenaar said.

He said execution in the end failed, “... but, we got the district championship and will play in the Regionals.”