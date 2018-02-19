Richard Eugene Williams, 59, Grandview, died Feb. 13, 2018, in Wapato.

He was born July 18, 1958, in Prosser.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, from at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at Anchor Point Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.

Those wishing to sign Richard’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview in care of arrangements.