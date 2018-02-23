Spartans boys and girls end season

— The Granger Spartans girls and boys basketball teams each lost their bid for the South Central Athletic Conference 1A District third-place game.

The girls lost 56-59 to Connell last night, and the boys suffered a 43-58 loss to Royal in the loser-out affairs.

In the girls game, Connell had a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, and Granger took the lead with a 17-10 second period for a halftime score of 31-29.

In the third quarter, the Eagles re-took the lead, outscoring the Spartans 17-13.

Granger was unable to overcome the deficit as Connell had a 13-12 fourth-period showing.

Naya Roettger of the Spartans had a game high 19 points, and teammates Sophie Blodgett and Jayleen Vasquez pitched in 16 and 10 points, respectively.

For Connell, Morgan Smith and Madison Smith each tallied 14 points, while teammate Madison Hays scored 10.

The key to Connell’s win was a greater scoring balance among the other players on the team. Mattie Mauseth contributed 9 points to the final tally, Heather Hawkins scored 8 and Makaley Specht chipped in 4.

Granger had a combined 11 points from Emma Stewart, Laynie Brien and Tori Zapien.

The Spartans boys started the game against Roya with a 17-13 lead, but were held to just 7 points in the second period. The Knights tallied 12 for a 25-24 halftime score.

In the third period, Royal had a 23-11 surge and ended the game with a 10-8 fourth quarter for the win.

Individual statistics were not provided to The Daily Sun as of press time.