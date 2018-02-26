All-league stars named

ZILLAH — Samantha Bowman of the Leopards is the Most Valuable Player for South Central Althetic Conference-West girls basketball.
She and teammates Callie Delp and Abbie Myers were first team selections, while Granger’s Sophie Blodgett and Jayleen Vasquez received second team honors.
Honorable mention for Naya Roettger of the Spartans was also extended.
First team selections in boys basketball include Zillah’s Antonio Salinas and Brock Ellis, and Trevor Smith of the Spartans.
Leopards Sebastian Godina and Weston Ide were second team selections, while Cesar Diz and Granger’s Keanu Cantu received honorable mention.
