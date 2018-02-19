Anne L. Erickson, 94, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 15, 2018, in Yakima.

She was born Jan. 3, 1924, in Nashua, Mont.

At the family’s request, no formal services will be held.

Those wishing to sign Anne’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.