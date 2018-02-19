Beverly Grubenhoff passed away at home in Grandview on Feb. 15, 2018, surrounded by her sons, daughters-in-law and caregiver, Sally.

She is now reunited with her husband Harold in heaven with the Lord.

Bev was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Grandview, to Clarence Archie and Joy Thomas.

Bevie married the love of her life Harold on April 25, 1953, in Toppenish.

She is survived by her sons Tom (Jean), Jim (Kathy), grandchildren Amanda, Tyler, Lindsay, Matt, Matthew, Kristen and Meghan, great-grandchildren Gentry, Hayden, Sydney, Jase, Carson, Olivia, Ethan and Dominic; sisters Sandi (Gregg), Ruth (Lynda) and many, many in-laws, out-laws, friends and nieces and nephews who loved her so much.

She will be greatly missed by all. Bev was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Joy, in-laws Erwin and Katherine, and husband Harold.

Bevie was the best mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and friend. A JOY to all who knew her.

Through her life, she was a grocery clerk at Super-Duper foods, bookkeeper for her husband at Harold’s Repair and Rental, a Real Estate agent and had her own business Bev’s Wedding and Party Rentals.

Bevie loved anything that involved family. Dinners, birthdays, sporting events, plays and dance recitals.

She loved the family yearly trips to the condo at Lake Chelan, many vacations to Sedona, Disneyworld and trips to visit family in Oregon.

She was very active with St. Joseph’s Women’s Club in Sunnyside and developed a great many of lifelong friends. She will be greatly missed by all.

She loved her trips to the casino. Many times, they were very rewarding to her and Harold.

She and Harold were blessed to be able to travel in their lifetimes and saw many, many places. She is now at her last destination with Haddie in heaven and her Lord Jesus. She is finally at peace.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.

Those wishing to sign Bev’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Memorial may be made to the Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.