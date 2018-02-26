Mustangs stay alive, advance to Regional To play Red Devils on Saturday

— In a crossover game against West Valley (Spokane), the Prosser girls basketball team had to win Saturday to continue its postseason bid.

And, the Mustangs did just that. They prevailed 53-44.

Because of the Ratings Percentage Index, which has Prosser ranked No. 13 and East Valley (Yakima) ranked No. 14, the two Central Washington Athletic Conference foes, Nos. 2 and 3 in the conference, will go head-to-head a fourth time this season. They split their regular season games and the Red Devils defeated the Mustangs 76-74 in the CWAC playoff tournament.

The Regional game will be played 8 p.m. Saturday at Chiawana High School in Pasco.

In this past Saturday’s crossover game, the Mustangs opened with a 13-7 lead.

They played as they intended to go, controlling the tempo of the game through all four quarters.

In the second period, Prosser outscored West Valley 10-8 for a 23-15 halftime score.

The Mustangs kept the lead and added a little more wiggle room with a 15-12 third quarter.

West Valley made a run in an attempt to overcome the deficit in the final period, outscoring Prosser 17-15. But, the effort wasn’t enough.

The Mustangs were led by Marissa Cortes, who scored 18 points and was 7-for-8 from the free throw line. She and Gabby Olivarez each drained the basket three times from beyond the 3-point line.

Teammate Brooke Wheeler led the team on the boards, hauling in 10 rebounds.

Prosser had 15 free throw chances, and an aggressive defense led to 16 team steals.

That aggression also provided West Valley 21 charity shots of which it capitalized on 12.

Hailey Marlow was at the line for 7 of those shots and tallied 11 points. Teammate Tori Ivins also scored 11 points and collected 10 rebounds for a double double.

Scoring another 10 points for the Eagles was Jillian Taylor.