Prosser man comes in to help after disaster strikes

— If there is a flood, a hurricane or a disaster anywhere in the United States, John Breeze is likely to be on the front line helping victims.

Breeze is a member of a unique disaster response team known as Team Rubicon, an international nonprofit group that unites the skills and experience of military veterans with first responders.

Breeze was in Milton-Freewater, Ore., Feb. 10, helping a family whose farm had been flooded due to high waters of the North Fork of the Walla Walla River.

“I was one of about 14 people who assembled, along with community members who worked with the Umatilla County Emergency Management to help the family,” he said.

Breeze and the other volunteers moved hay, debris, recovered fencing, and irrigation equipment that had been swept away by the water.

This was not the first time Breeze has been called out to help during a natural disaster.

Shortly after joining last October, Breeze was on the ground helping Hurricane Harvey victims in Southwest Texas.

“In two days we tore down a 40-foot by 80-foot mobile home that had been covered by more than 10 feet of flood water,” he said.

“We couldn’t use power tools to take down the family’s home because of the danger of water and electric sparks,” he said.

Breeze, who is also the vice president of the Prosser Eagles Aerie, said Team Rubicon, a veteran-based team of rescue volunteers, responds to disasters anywhere they are needed.

“I’m one of more than 20 million military veterans trying to make a difference for others,” he said.

Already Breeze, an Army veteran of the First Gulf War, is an outspoken advocate for the nationwide corps of volunteers.

Just in the past 90 days, according to the Team Rubicon website, the teams have assisted at 19 emergency events, helped 983 survivors. Teams have been deployed to Hurricane Mari and Harvey to offer resources and aids to victims.

“I joined after listening to a talk by a Team Rubicon logistics person. I asked how I could join, and she signed me up,” Breeze said.

Since that time, Breeze has been actively promoting the group.

“We are a community service project group, comprised of both veterans and first responders,” he said.

Breeze encourages interested persons to call him at 509-438-8712 to sign-up for Team Rubicon.

There is a lot we veteran can do to help,” he said. “We already have the skills.”

Qualified military veterans and civilians interested in joining Team Rubicon can visit teamrubiconusa.org/volunteer.