Raymond A. Garcia passed away on Feb. 14, 2018. among family at his home in Outlook.

Ray was born in Benjamin, Texas on Oct. 29, 1929. to Francisco and Juanita Garcia and was one of 17 children.

He enlisted in the Air Force Feb. 28, 1948. He then met the love of his life, Theresa, and they were married in 1952. During his 20-year service, he and Theresa had the opportunity to travel the world, serving overseas, as well as the United States.

He received multiple medals and honors as a Chief Master Sargent. He retired to Grandview and started a new career as an administrator for the state Department of Social and Health Services. After 16 years, he retired for the second time to his current home in Outlook.

Then he was able to do what he loved most, he farmed and helped raise his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He and his wife were devoted Catholics and were long-time members of the St. Joseph parish in Sunnyside and the Blessed Sacrament parish in Grandview.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Theresa, daughter Gracie Guzman and her significant other Joe Hurst, grandson Jamie Garcia and wife Trina, Hector Guzman and wife Kelly, and his granddaughter Vanessa Guzman. He also felt blessed to have six great-grandchildren: Trisha and husband David Galvez, Dakota Garcia, Jack Guzman, Rian Guzman, Avigail Guzman, and Sylas Guzman, as well as three great-great-grandchildren: Derikk, Devin, and Dezirae Galvez.

He is preceded in death by his parents and each of his 16 siblings, as well as his beautiful great granddaughter Lily Garcia.

The family would like to thank Sarah Clark for the wonderful hospice care and support.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on today (Monday, Feb 19, 2018, with recitation of the rosary at 4 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Full Military honors by the United States Air Force will take place following mass. A reception will follow at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be left at www.valleyhillsfh.com.